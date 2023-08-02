Keith Richard Townley, 86, beloved husband, father, and family man went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 25, 1937, in Elgin to Jesse Lee and Illa Chloe (Brooks) Townley. Keith married his bride Doris LaVerne Sinor on July 12, 1956, in Drumwright. They had liked each other since the fifth grade.
He worked in the oil fields in Drumwright and later moved back to Elgin and worked for Oklahoma Drug. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is where he spent 31 years of dedicated work until he retired to farming and raising cattle. During retirement, he was an electrical contractor and also helped his son-in-law Larry Bridges with wheat, hay, and cattle; but not before going to the Co-op for his morning coffee and visiting with his buddies.
He loved to travel with his bride and was able to see some amazing places. Alaska was his favorite. Some of his hobbies included playing dominos, fishing, and quail hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Doris LaVerne Townley, of the home; daughter, Doris and husband Harvey Murphy of Sterling; son, Darrel Townley of Elgin; daughter, Cleta and husband Larry Bridges of Elgin; brother, Charles and wife Peggy Townley of Cyril; sister-in-law, Ann Townley of Graham, Texas; grandchildren: Casey Ingram, Clinton and wife Janie Ingram, Cristy and husband Ryon Machinski, and Brandi and husband Joey Maples; great-grandchildren: Bailey and wife Meagan White, Jacie White, Mazzy Machinski, Maverick Ingram, Court and Jasper Maples and soon to be baby Leddy Maples; great great-grandchild, Deason White; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Illa Townley; brother, Harold Townley; infant brother, Robert Townley, and two sisters: Edna Mae McCall and Opal Herndon.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Locust Grove Baptist Church with Bill Watkins and Chris Dysinger officiating. Burial will follow at Elgin Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Elgin Funeral Home.