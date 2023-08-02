Keith Richard Townley, 86, beloved husband, father, and family man went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 25, 1937, in Elgin to Jesse Lee and Illa Chloe (Brooks) Townley. Keith married his bride Doris LaVerne Sinor on July 12, 1956, in Drumwright. They had liked each other since the fifth grade.

