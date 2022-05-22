Memorial graveside with military honors for Keith Red Elk, will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Walters Cemetery, Walters, with George Gerald Red Elk officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Memorial donations can be made to the Walters Cemetery Association.
Clifford Keith Red Elk was born to Wilbur Red Elk and Martha Virginia (Young) Red Elk on Nov.r 1, 1939, in Lawton, and departed this life in Temple, on May 17, 2022, at the age of 82 years, 6 months and 16 days.
Keith grew up at Riverside, CA, graduating from Ramona High School in 1958. He joined the United States Navy in the fall of 1958, serving his country honorably. Upon discharge Keith returned to Riverside where he worked in sales for many years, mainly in auto sales but also as a shoe salesman. He moved to Walters to be near family in 1999. He went to work at Comanche Red River Casino, working in security and later becoming a floor supervisor. Through the years he has enjoyed going to pow wows and to the casino.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Virginia Red Elk; three brothers: Gary Lee Red Elk, Donald Gene Ellis and Walter Dewey Red ElK; a sister, Mary Ann Martinez and his niece, Teresa Kay Collins.
Survivors include four children: Cynthia Joanne Red Elk, Lisa Kathleen Kutledge, Clifford Keith Red Elk, Jr., and Christopher Ryan Red Elk all of Washington State; his brother, Wilber Glenn “Duke” and Janice Ellis of El Reno; two sisters: Jetty Onger and Larry of Douglas, AZ, and Kathy Red Elk Cain and Bill of Walters; six grandchildren: Matt, Kim, Amanda, Megan, Jessica and Sophia; four great-grandchildren: Landon, Tristin, Westin and Ethan; bonus grandkids (nieces and nephews): Ashley Geiger, Winston Walters, Chloe Collins, Glory Collins, Noah Collins, Jenny Martinez and Eric Martinez; many other relatives and friends.