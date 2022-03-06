Keith Bowery, 82, Lawton, left his earthly home on March 1, 2022.
Keith Allen Bowery was born at home to Thelma and James Bowery on May 19, 1939, in Paden City, West Virginia. He attended school at Paden City-Middlebourne, WV for 11 years, and graduated from Akron, Ohio in 1957. He served in the army from Jan. 4, 1960 to March 19, 1962 (two years, two months and 15 days). He went back to Ohio and worked for M-Oniels until 1968 before moving to Lawton. He worked at Fort Sill for Paint Contractors 1970-1971, but then worked for Al Prater Painting for 16 years. In 1985, he started and operated his own business, K&B Paint Contracting until retiring in 2003.
He was a member of Local 650 (International Brotherhood of PAinters and Allied Trades), and held offices of Recording Secretary, Temporary business Agent, Vice-President, and President.
Keith is survived by three sisters: Thelma Lou Dotson, Donna Aletta Santiago and Janet Sue McGhee; one sister-in-law, Anna Lore Bowery; six children: Steven Bowery and his wife Maggie of Odessa, TX; Belinda Colby and her husband Glenn, of Lawton; Michael Tompkins, of Lawton; Mark Tompkins, of Quakertown, PA; Johnnie Plummer of Lima, OH and Sherri Roberts and her husband Charles, of Tipton; 10 grandchildren: Austin Colby, Ashtin Colby, Anndie Moyer; Jessi Lynn Plummer; Pesamino Peni; Morgan Ennis; Kendall Roberts; Kamryn Roberts; Morgan Tompkins and Kaylie Hood; seven great-grandchildren; and two best friends: Shirley Cummings and Bob Clutter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sister: Arnetta Bowery; Carol Davis and Linda Bowery; one brother, James Bowery; and two daughters: Michelle Tompkins and Nanette Bowery.