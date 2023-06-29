Funeral service for Keelin Wayne Kennedy, 18, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Harmon officiating.
Keelin passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lawton.
Burial will be held at Cache Cemetery, Cache, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Keelin was born on Nov. 11, 2004, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Kevin and Kari (Early) Kennedy. He grew up in Cache, Oklahoma, where he attended school and made countless friends playing football, baseball, and wrestling. Keelin attended the SCORE and VO-Tech programs. He followed in his father’s footsteps and began learning the construction trade at a young age while working with his cousin, Bobby Dale. As a child Keelin loved to skateboard, ride his bike, and learn how to fix things, usually by disassembling them and hopefully reassembling them correctly. He loved spending countless hours lifting weights by his dad’s side. He spent so much time working on his green truck, his pride and joy since age 4, with the guidance of his Uncle Jarrod, Uncle Diggy, and Uncle Chuck. So many family members were such a huge influence in Keelin’s life; like his Bonna and Nanny that were convinced he was an angel, or his older cousins that taught him how to shotgun a beer and throw a punch. Keelin loved being a big brother to his two baby sisters, he passed down all the ornery things his big brother and sister taught him so well. He never met a stranger, he loved everyone. Keelin loved to make others laugh by being the life of the party. He also loved music and tried his hand at writing a few songs himself. Most of all, Keelin stood up for his beliefs and was always there for the many family and friends that will eternally miss him.
He is survived by his mother, Kari Kennedy, of Cache, OK; his dad, Kevin Kennedy, of Lawton, OK; his brother, Kristopher Zachorie Kennedy; his sisters, Kayla Kennedy and Devin Pollard, Jalecia Kennedy, and Jalaya Kennedy; his paternal grandmother, Mary Kennedy; his maternal grandmother, Mary Sullivan; his aunts and uncles, and spouses, Cherri Ramirez and James Collins, Tracy “TT” Ramirez, Billy and Jennifer Early, Jarrod and Trish Early, Derrick “Diggy” Early, Marinda Cultice, and Kevin Sullivan; and numerous cousins and other loving family members and a host of friends including special friends, Chadwick Saylor and Blaine Nickel.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dennis Sullivan.
