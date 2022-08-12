Kazuko Kojima Farley Aug 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service for Kazuko Kojima Farley will be Noon Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Bible Baptist Church Lawton.Interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Family will receive guests on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.Kazuko Kojima Farley, 88, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists