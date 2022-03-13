Celebration of Life for Kay Roach age 74, of Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the New Life Assembly of God Church in Cache with Danny El Kouri, pastor of the Word Alive Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Roach passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Ida Kay (Bard) Roach was born May 1, 1947, in Lawton, to William and Lahoma Gertrude (Humble) Bard. She attended Cache Public Schools, graduating from Cache High School in 1965. On May 7, 1965, she and Jimmy Duane Roach were united in marriage at Wesley Chapel, southwest of Lawton. She later attended Cameron University.
Kay worked in collections for Montgomery Ward and Fidelity Bank for many years and later worked as a real estate agent, prior to her retirement.
She was a devout Christian, and over her lifetime she continuously was thoughtful and generous. Her capacity for giving, not only to family and friends, but also total strangers was endless.
Everywhere Kay and Jimmy lived, whether Washington State, North Carolina, Wichita Falls and White Deer, Texas, Oklahoma City, and the family farm in Lawton, she easily made friends often that lasted for a lifetime.
Over many years Kay was a loving caregiver of her late mother Lahoma, and son Christopher.
Her family and friends loved her cooking: homemade bread, biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, cornbread, and Thanksgiving spreads for family and friends.
Some of her favorite activities were family get togethers and reunions, doing jigsaw puzzles with her brother Ray, weekend family water skiing trips to Lake Eufala, curating family heirlooms and treasures, and visiting her brother in Austin and Taos, and her friend Kay in Atlanta.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jimmy Roach of the home; one son, Christopher Duane Roach; and one brother, Ray Bard of Taos, New Mexico; other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judge William Bard and Lahoma Gertrude (Humble) Bard Dye.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. This could lead to higher gas prices in the U.S. but could also put the squeeze on Russia to end its invasion.
You voted:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.