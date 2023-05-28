Funeral service for Kay M. Myers will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike McCord, Ray of Hope Church, Duncan/Comanche, officiating.
A burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kay M. Myers, a devoted Christian and beloved member of her family, passed away peacefully at her home in Duncan on Thursday, May 25, 2023. She was born on July 3, 1941, in Springville, Utah, to Leland and Fay Audrey (Kimball) Mitchell. She grew up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. On Oct. 25, 1978, Kay married SSG (Retired) Frank W. Myers in Wichita Falls, Texas. Their union was a testament to their love and commitment to each other, serving as an inspiration to all who knew them.
During her time as a clerk at Winn Dixie and as an Avon representative, Kay formed deep connections with her customers by sharing the Gospel and her faith in Jesus. Kay was a greeter at her church for many years and did not know a stranger. She never hesitated to share her love of The Lord with whomever she encountered.
Known for her genuine spirit, Kay would lovingly entice her family to come to her home and join her with delicious desserts and fun games. Kay had a competitive spirit and found excitement in playing games, with Rummikub being a particular favorite. Her enthusiasm for the game was infectious, and her competitive nature added a touch of liveliness to every gathering, but as her great grandson, Gunner Hawley, would say, “if you beat her, she would say you cheated”. Kay also had a great passion for caring for her dogs, showering them with love, lots of attention, and spoiling them rotten.
Kay M. Myers leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and cherished memories. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her warmth, kindness, and steadfast Christian faith will continue to inspire and guide those whose lives she touched.
Kay’s love for her family was unconditional. She is survived by her daughters: Cindy and husband Randy Johnson of Lawton, Krissy Keith of Lawton, Kathy and husband MC Reed of Duncan, and Shelli Manuel of Lawton; three bonus daughters: Angie and husband Mike Bland of Bastrop, Texas, Yvonne and husband Perry Lubbers, and Diane and husband Jim Wendeln of Kentucky. She has 20 grandchildren: Jason Payne, Jamie and Josh Hensley, Mitchell Rhoades, Dustin Rhoades, Charli and husband Jake Jones, Chance and wife Casey Johnson, Chase and wife Amellis Johnson, Misty Keith, Colten and wife Myling Miller, Nick and wife Melissa Reed, Courtney and husband Jason Krueger, Kenzie and husband Marshall Hawley, Kale and wife Karsen Reed, Rubens Garcia, Kassi and husband Tommy Copp, Gabby and Joseph Aldaco, Tyler and Justin Lubbers, and Jessica and husband Jason Stall Kamp. To top it off she has 26 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Fay Audrey (Kimball) Mitchell; husband, Frank Myers; son, Kameron Hensley; grandchildren: Brandon Hensley and Lucy Miller, and two sisters: Shirley Reed and Karen Lood.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to two exceptional friends and caregivers, Gayle Womack and Brenda Osborne, for their unwavering dedication and tireless support throughout Kay’s journey. Gayle and Brenda went above and beyond, attending to Kay’s needs with love and compassion.
