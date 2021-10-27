Kay Frances (Weryackwe) Flores, 73, was called home and made her heavenly journey on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at her home in Apache, with her family by her side.
Kay was born on Feb. 4, 1948, to Martin Weryackwe, Sr. and Dolly Chasenah in Lawton. She attended Apache High School and graduated in 1968. That same year, she was crowned Comanche Nation Princess. Kay was a full-blood tribal member of the Comanche Nation. After high school, she attended beautician school in Dallas, TX. Kay worked for a number of years as a professional hairdresser. Thereafter, she prioritized her family, and became a homemaker, but continued to work from her home as a hairstylist.
Throughout her life, Kay cherished being surrounded by her family. She was active in daily life and always “on the go”. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Hochatown for vacation. She loved to cook and prepare meals, as well as, watch the Food Channel and Mukbang Youtube videos. Kay enjoyed watching sports. She was an avid OU fan and cheered for the Sooners. She also attended her grandchildren’s school sports activities. Kay loved going on shopping sprees, people-watching and eating out with the family. She would especially have fun going to the casino with her children. Even though she said she would “lose”, she spent many nights “shutting down the casino”. But more than anything, Kay adored raising her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy.
Kay was a beautiful person, both inside and out. Not only did she dedicate herself to her family, more importantly, she devoted her life to the Lord. Her walk of faith, Christianity and spirituality was foremost as a born-again Child of God. She Kept her bible at bedside; reading the word of God was her daily ritual. With an unconditional mother’s love, Kay’s prayers for her family never ceased. She was a former member of both Victory In Jesus Tabernacle, Cyril, and Mahsetky Mission/United Methodist Church in Apache. Without a doubt, Kay believed in the Lord Jesus Christ with all of her heart. She spent her whole life striving to be a good and faithful servant, fighting the “Good Fight” and preparing for this moment. Certainly, great is her reward in heaven!
Kay is survived by her one and only sister, Maxine (Weryackwe) Wermy and husband, Bill Wermy of Apache; six children: Stacey (Weryackwe) Sanford and husband, Walter; Leslie (Weryackwe) Neconie; Seberiana (Flores) Palmer and husband, Ryan; Martin Flores and Julia (Flores) Saupitty, all of Apache; Yvonne (Flores) Rodriguez and husband, Rudy of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Gabrielle McCracken and husband, Bobby of Apache; Alexandria Smith and husband, Mikey of Lawton; Jacob Flores of Stillwater; and Jason Flores of Fontana, California; Angelina and Katelyn Kahrahrah; Aubree Flores (Gma’s little gopher and House Elf) and Abigail Simmons, all of Apache; and Jordyn Simmons of Oklahoma City; four great-grandchildren: her Tso’s Kyler and Karter McCracken (and Adylnn McCracken), and her Tso’s Miles and Baker Smith. Kay also had numerous special nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents: Martin and Dolly Weryackwe, and her four brothers: Wendell; Douglas Sr.; Martin Jr.; and Jim Weryackwe.
A private family viewing will be held at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 6 p.m. Burial and graveside services, officiated by David Weryackwe, will be Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the KCA Cemetery in Apache, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.