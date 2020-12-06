Kay Frances Hehn Jones, 61, Lawton went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Lloyd Heminokeky Jr. officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Kay was born in Chicago Illinois on Sept., 9, 1959 to Delores “Archie” Tahsequah Tieyah and biological father Michael Jacob Hehn, but was raised by Bertrand Stillwell Sr. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation, and also half German. She attended Ft Sill Indian School from 1974 to 1978, where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of the Native American Church.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, cleaning, and shopping. She was an avid worker, she obtained a Bank Teller Certificate and a Real Estate License. She acquired a lot of friends throughout her life, also took some in as family. She was very loving, caring, and kind-hearted. She helped anyone who was in need. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren, going on outings, as well as traveling. She loved to watch football. Her favorite teams were Dallas Cowboys (NFL), and OU Sooners (College).
She is survived by her Husband Thomas G. Jones of Lawton; her oldest daughter, Frances and Husband Joseph McCarthy; son Glen Allen Heminokeky, youngest daughter, Nina Heminokeky and spouse Robin Bohay Sr. all of Lawton. Her grandchildren: MiLena; Bubbas (Rob Jr.); LaNiya Bohay; Davin; Allen; Tien Heminokeky and Lexi McCarthy. Father Bertrand Stillwell Sr., brothers: Allen Hehn; Wesley; Brian and Randy Stillwell; sister, Springs and Husband Billy Garrison, all of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her mother Delores “Archie” Tieyah, and her sisters:Teresa Sharp and Cricket Stillwell. As well as many other relatives.