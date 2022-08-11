Funeral services for Kay Abbott will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bubba Clark, Pastor of Addington Baptist Church, Addington, and Faron Griffin, Cache, officiating.
Burial will be in the Paradise Valley Cemetery, north of Lawton.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kay Abbott, 76, of Lawton, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Lawton. She was born Nov. 8, 1945, in Anadarko, to Maurice Leon and Alva Doris (Tallent) Nixon. Kay grew up and was raised in Washita for 12 years before her family moved to the family farm in Anadarko. She went to junior high and high school where she graduated from Anadarko High School in 1964. Kay attended business school in Lawton where she met the love of her life, Bill Abbott. Bill and Kay were married Sept. 4, 1965. He preceded her in death in April of 2005. They traveled many miles going to rodeos, even attending one on their wedding night in Nocona, Texas. They lived in Lawton until 1974 when they moved to their forever home at Robinson’s Landing while raising their two boys. Kay worked as a banker for 42 years in Lawton for Cache Road National, Home Savings, Security Bank and BancFirst, where she retired as a Vice President. Kay sold insurance for the bank and won trips to Hawaii, Arizona and Las Vegas. She was an extremely hard worker, loving mother, wife and the best MeMa. She loved to read, cook wonderful meals and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her son, William L. Abbott (Les), his wife Tanya and her three grandsons: Cole, Landen and Zac Abbott, all of Lawton; son, David Monroe Abbott and his fiancé Nora of Altus; her granddaughter, Hailey Abbott of Fort Worth, Texas; step-granddaughter, Brittney and husband Tyler Walden and their three sons: Tyler Jr., Taylen, and Brexsen, all of Elgin, and step-granddaughter, Kali Tovar of Moore. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Nixon and wife Barbara and her three nieces: April, Tammy and Sandy; her sister, Karen Doris Fletcher of Bonham, Texas and nephew, Shane Fletcher of Wolfe City, Texas; her sister, Kathy May Runyan and husband Johnny of Cache, and her nephews: Flint Runyan and wife April of Cache, and Cody Runyan of Cache; sister-in-law, Joy Abbott of Scottsdale, Arizona and nephew, Bay Abbott of Chicago, Illinois, and nieces: Molly and Megan Abbott of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister-in-law, Linda Sutton and husband Kim of Leavenworth, Kansas; her niece Marlena Kaeding and friend Larry of Leavenworth, Kansas; brother-in-law, Sears Koch of Anadarko, and niece, Denise Burns and husband Brett of Amber; nephew Trae Don Koch of Anadarko; her aunt Bernice Henderson of Fort Cobb; special family friends, Eddy and Cristela Grimes of Moore, and special caretakers, Lacy and Shalynn with Complete Home Health Care.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Karol Yvonne Koch; nephew, Jimmie Chad Fletcher; brother-in-law, Randy Abbott and her mother-in-law, Halene White.