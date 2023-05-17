Funeral service for Katie Louise Martin, age 83, of Frederick, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 East Grand Avenue, Frederick, with Dr. Charles Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Mrs. Martin passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Ayers Nursing Home in Snyder.
Katie Louise (Wilson) Martin was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Happyland, to Muril and Jewel Mae (Lee) Wilson. She attended Francis High School. She was united in marriage to Burl Dean Martin on Jan. 17, 1958, in Francis. She worked as a secretary at Roosevelt Elementary School in Lawton for 25 years until her retirement in 1996. Katie was loved by all who knew her. She loved hosting family gatherings, cooking marvelous food and sewing. Her family and her church were at the heart of everything she did. She doted on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also always made time for her siblings, nieces, nephews, work and church friends. She was always only a phone call away.
She is survived by one daughter, Darla Dugan and her husband Jim of Brookeville, Maryland; one son, Marty Martin and his wife Sandi of Frederick; three grandchildren: Nicholas Martin, Blair Dugan, and Morgan Harriman and her husband Matt; three great-grandchildren: Maylie, Max and Madison Harriman; sister, Mary Johnson; two brothers: Billy Wilson and his wife Linda, and Charles Wilson and his wife Paulette; two sisters-in-law: Frankie Martin and Leota Wilson; one brother-in-law, Leslie Gross; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Muril and Jewel Wilson; her husband Burl Martin; one brother, Milburn Wilson; one sister, Barbara Gross; and two brothers-in-law: Donald Martin and Dale Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tillman County Food Bank in memory of Katie Louise Martin.