Funeral service for Katie Louise Martin, age 83, of Frederick, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 East Grand Avenue, Frederick, with Dr. Charles Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.

Mrs. Martin passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Ayers Nursing Home in Snyder.

Tags

Recommended for you