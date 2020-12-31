Kathy Ann Cronemiller (Rochelle) 64, of Midwest City, passed away while holding her husband’s hand on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas. She leaves behind a legacy dedicated to Oklahoma childcare and all those working to better the lives of children.
Her husband, Lynn Cronemiller and their daughters, Misty Walker (Cronemiller), Rachel Proper (Erwin) and Joanna Cronemiller wish to say thank you to everyone for loving Kathy and for the many prayers and condolences sent during her long battle with complications from coronavirus.
Kathy will be remembered for her contagious happiness, late night shopping trips, love for all things Disney and her wonderful obsession for the Beatles. She will mostly be remembered by the way she made us all feel safe, welcomed, and loved.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from Noon to 9 p.m. at Watts Funeral Home, 707 US Hwy 70 in Kingston, OK, followed by a private family service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Kathy’s life will be held later in Oklahoma City in the spring. We ask that flowers be reserved for that time. Donations for her medical fund can be made to gf.me/u/y6zdwt and are greatly appreciated. Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.