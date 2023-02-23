Memorial service for Kathy Bartley will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Leslie Claborn, Pastor of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Apache, Oklahoma, officiating.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Kathy Ann Bartley, 66, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away at her home in Lawton on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after a three-year battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 6, 1956, south of Sterling, Oklahoma, to Charlie and Anna Mae (Mansel) Hix. She began her early life living near Sterling and began school there. The family later moved to Apache, Oklahoma, where Kathy graduated from high school.
She married Doyle Bartley on May 31, 1975, in Apache. She worked at Mac’s Quickmart in Apache. When Doyle began working at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Lawton, the family moved to Lawton. Kathy worked at the former IBC/Local Oklahoma Bank until she medically retired. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos, bull riding including the PBR, shopping at Hobby Lobby or anywhere else for that matter, and OU Women’s softball, especially watching Jordy Bahl. Kathy and Doyle both rode Harley-Davidson motorcycles and were members of a local motorcycle club.
Kathy was an outstanding wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her grandbabies and her great-grandbabies. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Kathy is survived by her husband, of the home; one son, Michael Bartley and wife Kelly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and one daughter, Misty Kendall and husband Chris of Lawton, Oklahoma; two grandchildren: Hannah Bartley of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Logan Kendall of Lawton, Oklahoma; two great-grandchildren: Braylon and Kaylee Kendall of Lawton, Oklahoma; two brothers: Jack Hix and wife Laura and Cole Hix, all of Apache, Oklahoma, and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Charlotte Rust.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider donating to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center at 104 NW 31st St., Lawton, OK 73505 or donating to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice at 3126 NW Arlington, Lawton, OK 73505.