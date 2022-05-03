Kathy Ann Prince, 68, of Lawton, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Lonnie Caha, a childhood friend, officiating and assisted by Rev. Royce Littrell, retired Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church minister.
Burial will follow at Pecan Cemetery, southwest of Lawton.
Kathy was born Dec. 8, 1953, to Robert and Mary (Cook) Howell in Lawton. She attended Cache Schools and graduated as Valedictorian in 1972. She enjoyed basketball and volleyball during her school days and was active in 4-H. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
She worked at Fort Sill as a transportation assistant and met her husband, Jim while working there. They married Aug. 16, 1975, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She became a military wife, and they traveled to several military installations. She worked in civil service at some of these locations until her husband’s retirement. They returned to Lawton and eventually moved to Cache in 1993 and remained there until flood waters forced them to return to Lawton. She worked as the personnel manager at Sam’s Wholesale Club for 24 years before retiring.
Kathy had compassion for people. She wanted to make sure your needs were being met before hers. She was talented in sewing, crocheting, and other handwork and loved working with her house plants and flowers. She was a lover of pets and was known to occasionally pick up a stray animal and bring it home to raise. She was an avid bowler, and she and her husband enjoyed many years of bowling together.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Howell.
Survivors include her husband, Jim, of the home; her two daughters: Kristy Prince of Lawton, and Jennifer Layman and husband, Steven of Chickasha; her two step-daughters: Robin Ellis and husband, Barry of Tennessee and Vicki Brown and husband, Chris of Germany; her granddaughters: Laney and Harper Oetken of Lawton, and Londyn Layman of Chickasha; her mother, Mary K. Howell of Lawton; her sister, Susan Yates and brother-in-law, Jim of Cache; and her beloved cats, Bella and Abby.