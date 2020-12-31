In a year in which more than 300,000 Americans have died from a pandemic, Kathryn Kinney, aged 89, died from natural causes on Oct. 26, 2020. Born Jan. 30, 1931, to Lucille and John Smith, Kathryn married Gerald Cole; they had 1 son, Gerald K. Cole. After divorcing Gerald Cole, she married Norman Kinney: they had 2 girls, Karen Kinney, MD; and Jill Kinney. Kathryn grew up near Eldorado. On land her parents homesteaded, she was an integral part of their building a prize-winning turkey farm. After marrying Norman, they moved with the Air Force about every three years, before retiring to farm in Southwest Oklahoma. Kathryn was smart, beautiful, and talented. She could sing; she played the piano. She designed and sewed her own dance costumes. She cared passionately that all of her children pursue higher education; indeed, all graduated with Bachelors, two with advanced degrees.
Kathryn battled Type I bipolar disease almost all her life, mostly without the aid of medication, psychoanalysis or therapy; mostly she remained functional. It speaks to her strength of character and moral fiber that her periods of mania found expression in bursts of creativity, rather than the home chaos that plagues most children of untreated bipolar parents. A full time mom, she was the home-room mom every class wanted because she showed up with goodies, and educational materials, and made it all FUN. Her daughters grew up frequently hearing “Think for yourselves girls, don’t let anyone else think for you.” And “Come on girls, let’s go;” before loading us into the car and heading out.
In 1977, while caring for her mother during her final illness, Kathryn suffered a nervous collapse. With no insight into her illness, she resisted treatment. Like so many with severe psychosis, her hallucinations took a religious turn. Convinced she had committed the unforgiveable sin against the Holy Ghost, her faith was so strong, she still said with utter conviction, “Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him.” This state’s under-funded, archaic system of mental health treatment and inadequate mental health laws kept her family from being able to get her the help that she needed. The lack of treatment options and antiquated mental health laws robbed her of two decades of her life, and the course of her illness, and lack of treatment, remains a ringing indictment of this state’s outdated approach to mental health.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and her son. She is mourned by her two daughters; her daughter-in-law, Betty Mays; her three grandsons: John Cole; Anthony Cole; and Jeremy Cole, and ten great-grandchildren.