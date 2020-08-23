Funeral service for Kathryn E. Strange (Julian) Neal will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the First Baptist Church, Fletcher with Rev. Rodney Campbell, Fletcher, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be in the Sterling City Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home in Lawton.
Due to Covid-19 the family asks that attendees of the funeral service, if able, to wear masks and practice social distanc-ing while in the church.
Kathryn E. Strange (Julian) Neal, 100, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Lawton. She was born July 21, 1920 in Muleshoe, Texas. On August 14, 1904, Robert Strange and Rosa Lee West were married in Hunt County, Texas. From this union six sons and one daughter were born, all in east and south Texas. Over the next 20 years the family moved across south and west Texas and into Portaluse, New Mexico. About 1924 they came to Elgin to a farm then known as the Putney place, now the Hardzog property, one mile west of Elgin, raised cotton and feed crops with six mules. The six boys were Clifford, Raymond, Guy, Earl, Boyd and Lewis. Raymond, Boyd and Lewis served in WW II. Lewis lost his life in 1943 in Sicily, during the Salerno Beach drive at 26 years old. All were well-known around Elgin and Fletcher. The youngest of the family was Kathryn. She started school at Happy Hollow, and when she was in the third grade they moved to the Sterling community, where her father bought 80 acres three miles east and three miles south of Sterling, still farming with mules. Kathryn married Leonard “Bud” Julian in Lawton in November of 1938. They divorced in 1967. “Bud” passed away in 1992. She then married Troy Neal in 1974. He also preceded her in death. Kathryn went to work at Fort Sill in 1965 at the Reynolds Hospital laundry, were she retired after several years. She loved anything outdoors, loved gardening and being with her horses. She was a hardworking, independent woman whose family always came first. She loved cooking and feeding her family, and was well known for baking cream pies. From 1924 until the present, she has lived within a 15 mile radius in Comanche County. In this time she has made a lot of friends and witnessed a lot of changes.
Survivors include her three sons; Jerry and wife Shirley Julian, Mickey and wife Lisa Julian and Richard and wife Tammy Julian all of Fletcher, Oklahoma. Ten grandchildren; Dan and Dionne Julian of Glenpool, Oklahoma, Audrey Julian of Norman, Oklahoma, Amy Julian of Fletcher, Oklahoma, Tracie and Michelle Julian of Fletcher, Oklahoma, Jason Julian of Lawton, David Gilliam of Fletcher, Oklahoma, Dawn and Donnie Detlaff of Marlow, Oklahoma, Tara and William Wolfe of Edmond, Oklahoma, Colte Julian and Erika Senase of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Brittney and Shane Wieland of Kansas. She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, six brothers (infant Clifford) and one great grandchild.
