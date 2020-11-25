Kathrine Marie Mihecoby, 93, of Lawton went to her heavenly home on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be 12:00 P.M. Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Little Washita Cemetery with Father Rayanna Narisetti officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Kathrine was born in Elgin on June 5, 1927 to Joseph and Mary (Koetter) Wolf. She attended Happy Hollow Grade School and graduated from Elgin High School. Kathrine married the love of her life Virgil Mihecoby they were married on July 12, 1947 in Sterling at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. To this union they had eleven children. The family moved to California, Michigan and back to Oklahoma because of health reasons.
She enjoyed working puzzles, quilting, baking, visiting with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a member of Saint Anns Catholic Church.
Kathrine is survived by: nine children and their spouses: Paula and Ross Cox, George and Sherry Mihecoby all of Fletcher; Marty and Ladonna Mihecoby of Elgin; Anna Lynch of Chickasha; Christy and Ed Rowell of Lawton; Laurie and Tom Earley of Plano, Texas; David Mihecoby of Del City; Mary Kay and Andy King of Moore and Steve Mihecoby of Cedar Hill, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband Virgil Mihecoby; children: Joe and Charlie Mihecoby; brothers: Cornelious, Vincent, Bernard, Edward, John, Francis Wolf; sisters: Barbara Anna Wolf, Mary Wolf and Mildred Manning; parents Joseph and Mary Wolf.