Kathleen W. Morgensen went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 14, 2021.
Kathleen was born to Milligene and John A. Winbray on April 18, 1936, in Oklahoma City. She has been a resident of Lawton since 1960 when she and her husband, Harry Morgensen, purchased the Howard & Howard Insurance Agency.
Kathleen was an artist whose original works included portraits, landscapes, wildlife and more. Her Buffalo and Prairie Dog Confrontation painting was featured on the Lawton phone book cover in 2000.
In recent years much of her work was focused on communicating her faith in Christ, as it was her fervent wish that all would come to know Jesus as their saviour. Many of those later pieces are displayed at The Lawton Christian Center, where she worshiped.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters: Keri (John) Schuller and Kellie (George) Reed; grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle and Laura Schuller and Rachel Reed and Morgen Mosley, as well as great-grandchildren, Jacob and Brooklyn.
A family graveside service will be held in Alva at a later date.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Lawton Christian Center where all are welcome.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Christian Center.
