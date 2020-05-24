Funeral service for Kathleen J. (O’Malley) Moore will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma with George Weber of Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Apache, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
For those who would like to watch the service via live stream you may do so through the Central Baptist Church website of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Kathleen J. (O’Malley) Moore, 61, Lawton, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Lawton. She was born September 2, 1958 in Lawton, Oklahoma to James G. and Marcellene Janell (Brown) O’Malley. Kathy grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1976. She worked at Herb’s Food Stores in Lawton and the Motor Vehicle Tag Agency. Kathy married James Nelson Moore on November 10, 1978 in Lawton. Kathy quit working to take care of her three children, daughter, Crystal and twin boys, Brandon and Corey. They were her lights when times were dark. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren. Kathy was a faithful Christian for many years. She attended First Missionary Baptist Church and later Central Baptist Church when she was physically able to. Kathy had a special knack of remembering people’s birthdays and anniversaries and sending cards congratulating them. She would also simply send cards to brighten someone’s day. Kathy had the gift of being able to make things for people. Kathy, at one time, would make hats for people who had lost their hair due to chemotherapy. Kathy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kathy is survived by her husband of the home, a daughter, Crystal Mason and husband Mark of Lawton, twin sons, Corey Moore and wife Janice of Lawton and Brandon Moore of Fort Worth, Texas, four grandchildren plus one on the way, Matthew and Cole Mason and Cooper and Zooey Moore, one brother, Mike O’Malley and wife Rhonda of Cache, Oklahoma, two sisters, Micki O’Malley and Cyndi Curtis and husband Lee all of Lawton, her mother, Marcy O’Malley of Lawton, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry Moore and wife Pat of Lawton, special family member, Weylin Hargrove and fiancé Staysee Goodman, and other family members.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
