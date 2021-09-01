Kathleen J. “Kathy” Neitzke, age 65, of Cache, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
She was born March 8, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to Joseph and Glenys (Walter) Dombrowski. She married Keith J. Neitzke on Sept. 14, 1985 in Bloomingdale, Illinois. Kathy was a retired teacher having taught elementary school in Illinois. She was an avid seamstress and quilter, and was a loving dog mom to Annie and Dulce.
Survivors include her husband, of the home; three daughters: Sara Neitzke; Lauren Neitzke and Tricia Neitzke and a brother, James Dombrowski and his wife, Sherrie.
She was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Dombrowski.