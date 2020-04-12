Kathern Nelson Smidt Purser, 92, passed away January 30, 2020 at the Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry. Due to COVID-19 and public health concerns, all public services have been canceled. A private family graveside service will take place Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Oakdale Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Valerie) Smidt, Dennis Smidt, Lorraine Walker and, Mark Smidt; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Kathern was preceded in death by her parents and a son Gail.
Memorials may go to the Grimes Volunteer Support Services. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.