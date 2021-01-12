Funeral service for Katherine M. Bone “Great” “Memaw”, 89, of Lawton, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel and Billy Bone officiating.
Mrs. Bone passed away on Jan. 10, 2021.
Katherine was born in Jackson, Mississippi on April 23, 1931 to Leslie M. and Lillie Ammons Stingily.
Katherine was married to Melvin O. Bone on May 30, 1958; they were married for 62 years. She worked for Bell Telephone Company for 30 years. Upon her retirement from Bell, she was the owner and operator of Another Time Antiques for 37 years. She also enjoyed organizing estate sales, conducting appraisals, and spending her days with her sweet pups, Dolly and Angel.
Katherine is survived by her beloved husband, Melvin; her daughters: Barbara “Barbie” Soper of Lawton; Kathy L. and Robert B. Kinsey of Yukon; Lori L. and Paul Ricci of Lawton; grandchildren: Stefani S. Soper of Lawton; Kristi R. Walker of Elgin; and Juli M. and Michael C. Brenton of Yukon; great-grandchildren: Lauren M. and Brandon A. Mifflin; Michael E. and Jordan S. McKesson; Mckenzi and Joshua Woods; Kenadi Sullivan; Natili Brenton; Kade Sullivan; Zane Walker; Scooter Brenton; and Cash Walker; great-great-grandchildren: Braydon Mifflin; Brayli Mifflin; Joshua Woods Jr.; and our blessing to come, Julian A. McKesson; among many other family and friends.
Katherine is preceded in death by her parents; her grandsons: Darin Todd Bass and Jeremy “Bubba” Blake Jarvis; and other dear family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.