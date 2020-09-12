Funeral Services for Katherine Lofton, age 76, will be at 11:00 am, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (902 SW Lee Blvd.) in Lawton, with the pastor, Dr. Namon C. Melvin, Sr., officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.--Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
Katherine departed this life to life everlasting on Friday, September 4, 2020. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery-Lawton, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
She was born on March 4, 1944 to the late Jessie Lee and Herman Lee Hunter. She loved the Lord and was baptized in Mississippi. During the 1970’s Katherine and her four children moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where she united with Mt. Calvary Baptist Missionary Baptist Church. She faithfully served as a deaconess and sang soprano in the choir. She united in marriage to her soul mate Bobby Lofton in 2003. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Katherine was loved by all who came in contact with her.
Katherine will be remembered by her beloved husband, Bobby; her daughter, Marilyn Lee; two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert McPherson (Carla) and Johnnie McPherson (Val) of Lawton, OK; her aunt: Jean Lemon; one brother, Eddie Lee (Terry); nine sisters: Ethel Turner, Mary Johnson, Cellestine Phillip, Dorothy Lee, Martha Lee, Shirley Smith (Victor), Helen Lee, Ethel Faye Walton (J.D.) of Mississippi, Betty Williams (Joseph) of Alabama; eight grandchildren: Amber Wilson, Stephanie Massey (Brian), Robert Wilson (Shyla), Jessica Foley, Andrew McPherson, Christopher Wilson (Mayme), Katherine Belcher (Kevin) of Oklahoma and John Sohn of Texas; numerous great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Gloria Lee; her brothers, Larry Lee, Charles Wetson Lee and Eddie Lee; many nephews, nieces along with other loved ones that were important in her life.