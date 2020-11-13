Graveside services for Katherine Fern Bridges, 95, of Edmond, Oklahoma will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Katherine Fern Bridges went to be with her Lord on November 11, 2020.
She was born on November 23, 1924, in Elgin, OK to Wiley and Laura Sanders. She was one of nine children—they grew up on the family farm. For most of her life, Fern lived in Fletcher, OK. Fern’s first husband was Allen Chandler. He was shot down over Germany in WWII and was missing for 75 years. He was recovered in 2018 and buried at Arlington Cemetery. Fern and Allen had one son, Wiley Chandler. Fern remarried Edwin Bridges in 1945. They had three daughters: Kathy, Christy, and Paula. Edwin preceded Fern in death in 1994.
She is survived by Wiley Chandler (Karolyn) of Oklahoma City, Kathy Martin (Ed) of Edmond, OK, Christy Flick (Loren) of Centennial, CO, and Paula Ingram (Darin) of Ft. Worth, Texas. In addition, she had 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Fern’s strong Christian faith was the foundation of her life, and we are celebrating her homecoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Fletcher, OK.
Masks are required for all those in attendance.
