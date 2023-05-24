Karon Conneywerdy Smith was born Oct. 9, 1954, to Norma Jean Martin and Tyler Wahnee at the Kiowa Indian Hospital. Karon was better known as Dinkers. She was a member of The Lawton Christian Center and a proud member of the Comanche Nation. She tragically passed May 17, 2023 in Lawton.

Dinkers got her nickname when she was little from her favorite cartoon Dink’s. She was a happy kid who couldn’t wait to be big enough to walk to the corner store with her big sister and cousins. She attended Bishop Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary in Lawton. She attended Central Junior High School and graduated from Lawton High School in 1972. After graduating High School she lived in Rhode Island and Indiana. She returned back to Lawton and met her husband Mark Smith and moved to Germany for a year then came home to stay. She later divorced. She worked at several businesses throughout her life including Barefoot Gas Station, Torin Manufacturing, Stripes, Merry Maids, and more recently she cleaned the Pregnancy Resource Center and Indian Memorial Church. Dinkers lived a life of service.

