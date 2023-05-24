Karon Conneywerdy Smith was born Oct. 9, 1954, to Norma Jean Martin and Tyler Wahnee at the Kiowa Indian Hospital. Karon was better known as Dinkers. She was a member of The Lawton Christian Center and a proud member of the Comanche Nation. She tragically passed May 17, 2023 in Lawton.
Dinkers got her nickname when she was little from her favorite cartoon Dink’s. She was a happy kid who couldn’t wait to be big enough to walk to the corner store with her big sister and cousins. She attended Bishop Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary in Lawton. She attended Central Junior High School and graduated from Lawton High School in 1972. After graduating High School she lived in Rhode Island and Indiana. She returned back to Lawton and met her husband Mark Smith and moved to Germany for a year then came home to stay. She later divorced. She worked at several businesses throughout her life including Barefoot Gas Station, Torin Manufacturing, Stripes, Merry Maids, and more recently she cleaned the Pregnancy Resource Center and Indian Memorial Church. Dinkers lived a life of service.
She was preceded in death by a baby sister, her grandfather Charles Conneywerdy; her grandmother Julia Mohnassey Conneywerdy; her father Tyler Wahnee; her mother Norma Jean Martin; aunts: Naomi Tehauno, Rena Dupoint, Gladys Tehauno, and Rita Wahnee; uncles: Truman Conneywerdy, and Amos Conneywerdy Wahnee.
She is survived by her sister Sharon Logsdon and her spouse Stephen of Lawton; Larold Conneywerdy and his partner Edwina of Lawton, Gerry Conneywerdy Wahnee of Lawton, and Garold Conneywerdy Wahnee and his wife Karen of Lawton; uncle Adrian Connywerdy, and aunts: Selma Herrera, and Carlene Escoto; nieces: Stephenie Pleasant and her spouse Michael of Lawton, Stacy Logsdon of Lawton, Christina Logsdon of Wichita Falls, and Jennifer Williams and her spouse Anthony of Lawton, Nephews Skyler Wahnee and his spouse Yasmine of Norman, Conner Conneywerdy Wahnee and Taylor D. Conneywerdy Wahnee of Lawton; great-nephew Stephan Martinez and his spouse Kinyada of Walters, Seth and Stephen Pleasant of Lawton, Aurelius, Marshon, and Talan Williams of Lawton, and Zander Logsdon of Wichita Falls, and great-niece Marissa Helmen of Lawton. She also had 3 great great-nieces she loved Samayah Jones, Elora Williams, and Adelaide Williams.
Her beloved fur baby Bezzy made his journey shortly after her, and they are reunited in heaven.
Prayer Service will be Thursday May 25, 2023 6 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Highland Cemetery under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.