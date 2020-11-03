Funeral service for Karley Jayne Wilson, age 5, of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Fletcher Christian Church, Fletcher, Oklahoma with Rev. Herman Dutton, pastor officiating.
Karley passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and the church.
Born March 12, 2015 died October 26, 2020 carried home in the arms of Jesus! Karley brought sunshine to everyone’s life. She was truly one of the purest souls God ever created. If she thought you were sick or sad, she’d crawl right up in your lap and give you a big hug. She never saw color with people only love. She loved her dogs, cats but her favorite was butterflies, gentle and kind as she. She loved following her big “Sissy” Kamdyn, Ellie and Lena around and although she’d get annoyed when KK followed her, she was very protective of her KK! She loved swimming, riding her bike and just being a child! She knew that to her Pa she never did any wrong! Karley was such a special little girl especially to her momma and step-father Kara & Jesse Price and her Daddy, Kevin Griffee!
“An Angel Wrote Your Name, Karley Jayne, In God’s Great Book Of Life, Then Whispered As She Closed The Book. Your Too Beautiful For Earth!”
Karley is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Kevin Griffee, her maternal great grandmother Victoria Hamm and great Uncle Mario Rodriquez III.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Kara Wilson & Jesse Price, her father, Kevin Griffee II, her sisters, Kamdyn, Ellie, Lena and Kaidyn. Her grandparents Clem and Moniqua Smiley, Arla Griffee. Aunt Vanessa Shott & Uncle Isaiah McCowan, Uncle Jeffery (Bubba) and Aunt Talissa Shott and Stacie Fite & Ray Shirley, Kandi & Dusty Bell, Brandi & Jose Borrego. And many more family and friends!