The Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel will be filled with the celebration of Karin Waldroop’s life on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Rev. Jim Roberts will officiate the service, honoring Mrs. Waldroop, who passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Lawton at the remarkable age of 101.

