The Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel will be filled with the celebration of Karin Waldroop’s life on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Rev. Jim Roberts will officiate the service, honoring Mrs. Waldroop, who passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Lawton at the remarkable age of 101.
Following the service, burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Karin Waldroop, born on June 1, 1921, in New York City, was not just a loving mother and hard worker but also a talented artist. She enjoyed painting and crafting in her free time, and one of her most notable accomplishments was a painting of Jesus. This stunning work was commissioned for the Holy City of the Wichita Mountains, and a beautiful statue was erected in the likeness of her painting. Mrs. Waldroop’s name remains on the plaque at the foot of the statue, a testament to her artistic talent.
Karin married and had four wonderful children with her first husband and then met and married the love of her life, Daniel Waldroop on July 15, 1971. She worked as a bookkeeper at her husband’s business, City Cash Register, and as a hostess at the Lawtonian. She also served as a caterer for Citizens Bank, proving her talent in the kitchen, in addition to her other skills. In her free time, she enjoyed participating in sports such as bowling and tennis.
Karin is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Kenneth Wayne Dunn of Lawton; her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Patricia Linsenbarth of Oklahoma City; her son-in-law, John Cody of Georgia; 10 grandchildren: Kathy Cody Brindley; John Cody Jr. (Debbie); Jimmy Cody; Kasandra A. Gillispie-Wasson (Eric Wasson); Jay Gillispie (Lindsey); Matt Gillispie (Julie); Justin Dunn (Kristina); Stephanie West (Ross); Josh Linsenbarth, and Danny Linsenbarth (Mina); 21 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Karin was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years, Daniel Waldroop, two daughters, Karen J. Cody and Sandra M. Gillispie, and a son-in-law, Walter Gillispie. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Julius Hodell and Eric Hodell.
Her memory and artistic legacy will live on through her family and the beautiful statue she helped create.