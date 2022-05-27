Funeral service for Karin Ingrid Williams will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening May 31, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Karin Ingrid Williams, 58, Apache, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her residence in Apache. Karin was born Aug. 22, 1963 in Ingelheim, Germany to Richard and Roswitha (Girg) Koman.
Karin grew up in Germany with five other siblings and graduated from IGS in Ingelheim, Germany Class of 1978. She met the love of her life, Terry L. Williams, in 1979 in Ingelheim and they were married in 1980. This helped to continue her journey of life in the United States. She worked at Walmart for 12 years where she enjoyed working with her co-workers and repeat customers. She was a fun, caring, and outgoing person that had a heart of gold. She was a selfless person who wanted to help make everyone around her happy. She was always concerned about the well being of others and volunteered to help anywhere it was needed. She helped coach soccer and the Apache Band, which made her the shining star she is. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and always had a joy for the water whether it be at the pool, lake, or the beach.
Karin is survived by her husband of the home; daughter, Tanya Williams and wife Letrice Davis; son, Malcolm Williams and wife Ashley; nine grandchildren: John Paul Williams, Terrance Williams, Jaylyn Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Jojo McIntire, Taylor Davis, Alex Williams, Leah Williams, and Kaylee Williams; three sisters: Marina Koman of Germany; Andrea Harmon of Frankford, Kentucky, and Gerda Edelmann of Germany; two brothers: Karl Koman of Germany and Michael Koman of Germany; mother-in-law, Georgia Williams and husband Leonard and brother-in-law, Ricky Williams and his wife Peggy.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Randy Williams.