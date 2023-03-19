Funeral service for Karen Sue Hennesy, 76, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church at 1302 SW A Ave, Lawton, with Minister Terry Sykes of Fletcher Christian Church officiating.
Sue Hennesy passed away on March 15, 2023 in Lawton.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Pawhuska Cemetery, Pawhuska, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sue was born on Jan. 9, 1947 in Guthrie to Alva and Dorothy Pritchett. She attended school in Crescent and in 1964, she returned with her family to Guthrie for her Senior year, graduating in 1965. This is where she met the love of her life, Alan Hennesy while she was working as a carhop. Sue and Alan married on April 28, 1967 in Guthrie and to this union their children were born, Matt, Mark, Cynthia, and Melanie. She attended Central State University. After many moves, they settled in Lawton. Sue enjoyed many jobs in her travels including working on an assembly line with computers, Raleigh Bicycle, a carpentry shop, and in the accounting department at Budweiser. She also served the Pawhuska community as a volunteer special needs para, and worked in the school system in Tennessee and Alabama. In Lawton, she worked at Hobby Lobby and Walmart as the Jewelry Department Manager. She was an amazing seamstress and enjoyed cross stitching, and scrapbooking. She loved watching her kids and grandkids compete in sports. Sue was hardworking, loving, and overall a wonderful and amazing woman and great hugger. In 1983, Sue found fellowship with Al-Anon that would save her own family and many other families for years to come.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Alan Hennesy, of the home; her children and their spouses: Matt and Tara (Malaske) Hennesy, of Pawhuska; Mark and Lorrie (Linde) Hennesy, of Bartlesville, and Melanie and Jason Snodgrass, of Pawhuska; her grandchildren, Anthony Hennesy, Taylor Hennesy, Torrie Hennesy, Jeremy Woodruff, Payton Hennesy, Mason Snodgrass, Jenson Snodgrass, Parker Snodgrass, Daegen Gwinn, Maida Bigsoldier; and one great-grandson, Jager Barnhart; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary and Harold Heird; Florence Wheeler, and Patsy and Mike Kiespert; her brother, Alva Pritchett Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her baby daughter, Cynthia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090.