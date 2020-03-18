Karen Monetathchi Kaulaity, 70, went to her heavenly home on Monday March 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Karen was born on January 13, 1950 to Edgar Monetathchi, Sr. and Bertha Parker Monetathchi.
Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Little Washita Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Karen went to Lawton schools and graduated from Lawton Sr. High School. She worked in the clerical field for different employers. Her last position was at Lawton Workforce with the AOA program.
Karen enjoyed meeting people and she especially loved her Native people. She made many acquaintances throughout her life and she traveled to various places with her father to dance performances. She loved powwows and in her later years, she enjoyed attending them with her sister and her little brother, Jeffrey.
Karen is survived by her children; Lori Ann Kaulaity of the home, and Phillip Kaulaity of Azle TX. Sisters; Cheryl Lewis of OKC and Penny Beaver of Lawton. Karen had three grandchildren: Katie-Ann, Cody Allen and Phillip Harold and spouse Selena. She had three loves on her life named Nivee Skye, Nahmi Denise, and Nicole Renee. She is survived by special sisters, Kaylene Kimple, Arnita Pewewardy and Georgia Kaulaity.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Edgar Monetathchi, Jr. and Jeffrey Monetathchi; two sisters, Verna Lois “Sue” Mason and Vivian Joyce Monetathchi; two special nephews, Brent Allen Monetathchi and Forney Cruzie Beaver; two special sisters, Pamela Bobelu and Dinita Ahhaitty.