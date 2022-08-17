Karen L. Harmon, 67, of Elgin, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, four years after her husband, Robert D. Harmon. Karen was born Nov. 2, 1954, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to James Tomlin and Verlys (Detrick) Wilson.
Visitation for Karen will be held at Elgin Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16 and 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will greet and visit friends and guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at The Connection Church in Elgin, with Pastor Jeremy Witt officiating. Burial will follow at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home.
Karen was a homemaker. She was a funny, witty woman, and she loved cutting up with her sons and spending time with them. She also deeply loved her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, dominoes, and playing board games.
She is survived by three sons: Robert Howard (Terrie) of Lawton; Steve Harmon (Lisa) of Marlow, and Donald Harmon (Kenna) of Apache; brother, Jimmy Tomlin (Terri); three sisters: Valorie Stedman (Ray); Sherry Nix (Edgar), and Glenda Garcia; grandchildren: Trevin Harmon (Jessica); Dylan Harmon (Darla); Cortney Chemah; Monica McClung-Howard; Jordan Lambert (Jake); Mickayla Abraham (Chad); Cheyenne Ingle; Duke Hall; Savanna Ingle; Kailee Howard, and Aubree Harmon; great-grandchildren: Brooks Torres; Emberly Abraham; Lindsay Harmon; Jarrett Holcomb; Blake Harmon; Annalita Correll, and Wyatt Harmon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Harmon; stepfather, Larry Wilson; and grandmother, Della Detrick.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Maxine Douglas and Sandra “Sassy” Maguire as well as Complete Hospice for the care they extended to Karen.