Karen L. Harmon, 67, of Elgin, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, four years after her husband, Robert D. Harmon. Karen was born Nov. 2, 1954, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to James Tomlin and Verlys (Detrick) Wilson.

Visitation for Karen will be held at Elgin Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16 and 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will greet and visit friends and guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at The Connection Church in Elgin, with Pastor Jeremy Witt officiating. Burial will follow at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home.