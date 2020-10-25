Karen Kay Sweeney was born March 31, 1940 in Thomas, Oklahoma to Kenneth and Lorene Sweeney. She died September 13, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. She grew up in Thomas and attended all of her years of elementary and high school in the Thomas Public Schools. Her father was superintendent of the Thomas school system and her mother was a grade school teacher. She was a member of the school band, the football queen and salutatorian of her graduating class. Following high school, she began college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University and during her freshman year, she married her high school sweetheart Terral McKellips. She continued to pursue her educational goals while having two children, Marty Suzanne and Kyle Bret. She earned her B.S. in Ed. from Southwestern and her M.S. and Ed.D. from Oklahoma State University. Her professional career included teaching in both the public schools and a long career as professor of education at Cameron University. During her career as a professor she earned numerous academic honors at Cameron and in professional societies. She was the national president of the Society of Philosophy and History of Education and was widely recognized in her profession for her numerous scholarly publications. Her two avocations were reading and travelling. She read thousands of books and travelled whenever her schedule allowed. She was able to travel to dozens of countries and to all seven continents. She loved to tell stories about her visits to the Arctic, Antarctica, China, Australia, Egypt, Europe and her many visits to England and the United Kingdom. Karen was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and was both a student and advocate of the philosophy and mission of the church. She often took the podium to deliver messages about her thoughts on the history and philosophy of Unitarianism.
She is survived by her husband Terral, her daughter Marty and her husband, David Biggs, her son Bret, her sister Linda and her husband Gary Eyster, her sister-in-law, Jane Sweeney and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Kenneth Michael.