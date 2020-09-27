Karen Joyce Large, 65, Lawton went to her heavenly home on Wednesday September 23, 2020.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Monday September 28th 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 precautions please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Karen was born March 10th 1955 in Fort Washakie, WY to Stanley Sr. and Margie (Anquoe) Large. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an artist who loved painting animals. She also liked taking photographs, and lived with her mother Margie for twenty-six years. She was a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of Fort Washakie WY, and of Kiowa and Comanche descent.
She is survived by her loving mother Margie of the home. Beloved children and grandchildren; Stephon Barrett and companion Audra of Lawton, Kara Barrett of Oklahoma City, Jarvis Large and daughter Arymiah of Lawton, Christian Large and daughter Nevaeh of Norman, Stanley Large III and his children; Stanley IV, Tryton, and Penelope also of Lawton, and Cheri Large of Norman. Numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Stanley Large Sr. her three brothers; Buddy Lynn, Stanley Large Jr. Jarvis Lynn and Sister Kathy Diane.