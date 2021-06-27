Karen Jo Bigbow Kagle went to her heavenly home on Wednesday June 23, 2021 in Lawton with her loving family by her side.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Karen was born on Jan. 8, 1957 in Lawton to Billy Joe and Rosemary (Asetamy) Bigbow Sr. Karen graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1975 and attended Cameron University. Karen showed lambs at many stock shows. Her greatest achievement was winning Grand Champion Lamb with her Hampshire lamb at the Tulsa State Stock show.
Karen has worked at Billingsley Ford for many years to Karen this was her dream job. She worked as a payroll clerk and also in the accounting Department. Karen met the love of her life Ted Kagle at Howard Smith Ford. Karen was also the HR Coordinator at Billingley Ford. They married on Sept. 21, 1991 at Post Oak Church in Indiahoma.
Karen was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. Karen was an avid OU Fan. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her precious family.
Karen is survived by her husband, Ted Kagle of the home; father, Billy Joe Bigbow Sr. and Betty; sister Susan Bigbow Cameron; brother, Billy Bigbow Jr. and wife Marlys all of Indiahoma; nieces and nephews: Amber Bigbow Roach and John Roach; Missy Bigbow and Justice Neufer.
Karen is preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Bigbow.