Karen Jean Kaniatobe, 75, of Oklahoma City went home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Karen was born to Laverne S. Conner and Beatrice Tahmahkera Smith on Oct. 14, 1946.
Karen lived with her grandparents, Wilson and Ida Tomah Tahmahkera on a small farm in Walters. If mischievous things occurred, Karen was most likely the instigator. Karen married Jack Codynah in 1965, and to this union four children were born: Jeff, Kimberly, Kara, and Kevin. She later married Cecil Kaniatobe, from this union Cecil helped raise Ricky Toho and later adopted Jocelyn Codynah. She attended Walters Public School where she graduated in 1965, received a Certificate of Completion from Draughan’s Business College in the late 80’s, and attended Oklahoma City Community College, where she won the Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges award from 1993-1994. Karen’s occupations consisted of working at the Indian Health Service, during the time of the Oklahoma City Bombing; Southwest Airlines, where she worked for 18 years and retired from in 2013 and then worked for Comanche Nation as the Director of Oklahoma City Outreach before leaving there to enjoy the rest of her days with her family. Karen enjoyed reading, beading, doing diamond dot paintings and drinking coffee. She loved spending time with family especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. Karen was a very strong woman and fought her cancer all the way up until her last breath. Karen was a loving and caring woman and will be greatly missed by many. Karen won!
She is survived by daughters: Kimberly Codynah and Kara Codynah-Rios; son, Ricky Toho; brother, William Eugene McKesson; sisters: Cheryle Mitchell and Alberta Printup; uncles: Garrison Tahmahkera and Marvin Tahmahkera; aunt, Anna Tahmahkera; a special granddaughter, Jocelyn Codynah; 29 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; special cousins: Texas Gary Lyn Tahmahkera, Steve Tahmahkera, Lance Tahmahkera, Karen Pennington, and Darlene Jojola; and numerous family and friends.
She is preceded by her parents; husband, Cecil Kaniatobe; sons: Jeffery Lavern Codynah and Kevin John Codynah; brothers, Jody “Joey” Allen Printup, Thomas Stamper, Phillip Smith, Kermit Smith Sr., Lawrence Smith, and Donald Smith.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from noon to 5 p.m. and Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. Both services will be at Comanche Nation Funeral home with Rev. Tina Baker officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.