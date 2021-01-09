Karen Hastey, 66, Walters, OK
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Walters Education Foundation, 418 S. Broadway, Walters, OK 73572.
Karen Ann (Troglin) Hastey was born to Marion and Patty (South) Troglin on October 7, 1954 in Baltimore, MD and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on December 31, 2020 at the age of 66 years, 2 months and 24 days.
Karen grew up in Baltimore, graduating from Kenwood High School. She married Ron Hastey on January 21, 1979 in Lawton, OK. They made their home in Lawton, Geronimo, Faxon, Central and eventually settled in Walters where she was employed at Cotton Electric for 22 years.
Karen was a terrific story teller. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, crafting, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Patty and Marion Troglin; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Hastey; 2 brothers, Mason and Rick Troglin; and a brother-in-law, Steve Hastey.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Hastey of the home; 3 children and spouses, Brandon and Anna Hastey of Virginia Beach, VA, Ian Hastey of Texhoma, OK, and Sandy and Jerry Harper of Oklahoma; 2 sisters, Donna Michael of Maryland, Kathy and Mike Plavko of Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Nick Hastey of Duncan; her grandkids, Garrett, Skylor, Jocelyn, Ethan, and Kenneth Hastey, Cheyenne and husband Ryan Keck, and Chelsey Harper; and 2 nephews, Christopher Hastey and Mark Hastey.
Arrangements by Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, OK. No Services are planned at this time.