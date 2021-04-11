Karen Hansmeyer, age 66, of Lawton passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her residence.
Karen was born on Aug. 22, 1954 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Ronald and Dorothy Brandenburg. Her father was a Navy Seabee so they lived in numerous states. She lived in Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Missouri and Illinois. She graduated from high school in St. Charles Missouri in 1972. She married John Hansmeyer and they were married for 27 wonderful years. She enjoyed every holiday, being on a motorcycle, taking care of her flowers and watching NASCAR, especially Kyle Busch but most of all, she loved being a wife to John, spending time with family and friends and loved her dog “Betsy”.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Brandenburg and three sisters: Kim, Anita and Audrey,
Karen is survived by her husband John Hansmeyer of Lawton; two sons: Thomas Garrett of Dinwiddie, Virginia and Joel Cram of Dallas, Texas and one sister, Allison Robbins and husband Wayne of Colorado; Nastasha of Greenville, Illinois and her three children: Trenton, Lainey, and Cody; Crissy Hansmeyer of Greenville, Illinois and her five children: Levi, Isiah, Haley, Isabelle, Reylyn as well as numerous other relatives and close friends.
