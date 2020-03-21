Private family graveside service for Karen Elise “Kay” Wilson will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Karen Elise “Kay” Wilson, 62, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away at her residence on March 15, 2020 in Lawton. She was born August 23, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to SSG (Retired) Hilliard Charles and Alberta (Hammond) Wilson, Jr. Kay grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and moved to Lawton, Oklahoma in the mid 1960’s. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1974 and attended Cameron University in Lawton obtaining a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice. Kay worked at WTBS and WGN throughout the 1980’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She took a job with Bell South Mobility in Huntsville, Alabama, later AT&T, retiring from the company due to health reasons in 1998. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, and reading but she especially loved her two grandsons, Cameron and Alijah Massey. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Kay is survived by her mother Alberta Wilson of Lawton, Oklahoma and her one and only child, Adrian D. Massey (Alicia) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, one sister, Cynthia Hill (Elton) of Tampa, Florida, three aunts, Janice Jackson, Laverne Reed, and Rosemary Pugh all of Jacksonville, Florida, four uncles, CSM (Retired) James Dukes of Fort Hood, Texas, Reginald and Ray Dukes of Atlanta, Georgia and Carl Dukes of New York City, New York, two beloved grandsons that she thought the world of, Cameron Massey of Oklahoma City and Alijah Massey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kay was preceded in death by her father; SSG (Retired) Hilliard C. Wilson, Jr., a sister, Carol L. Jackson, a brother, Michael A. Wilson, and an aunt, Marie Sessions, and an uncle, Kenneth Dukes.
