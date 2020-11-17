Graveside service for Karen E. Meek will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Chaplain Daniel Litchford will be conducting the service. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm at the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Karen passed away on November 13, 2020, with family in Elgin after a brief illness.
Karen was born March 4, 1943 in Forest City, Missouri to Daniel and Bonnie Hughes. She grew up in Mound City, Mo. and married Gary Meek, her husband of 55 years. Karen’s favorite pastimes included: square dancing, playing in her swimming pool, and taking care of her family and animals. She also loved a loose slot machine and relaxing on the beach in Costa Rica. Karen was an Army wife; this would mean she would be moving a lot and there were many times in her life when she was by herself taking care of three boys. It wasn’t always easy, but Karen was a strong woman and always kept the family together. She was the foundation of the family. Karen square danced for many years with her husband and all her kids and made many lifelong friends. Karen started out as a member of the Kuntry Kuzins of Lawton and later joined the Square Toppers, also of Lawton. She is currently a member of the Swinging Chicks of Chickasha. As a mother and wife, Karen cared a great deal about her family and animals, including her horses, birds and dogs.
Karen is survived by her three sons: Robbie and his wife Tammye of Elgin, OK, Shane and his wife Darlene of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Troy and his wife Jenny of Cyril, OK; six grandchildren: Daniel Meek and his wife Lauren, Sara Thorp and her husband, Curtis, Joshua Meek and his wife Amber, Ryan Meek, Dillon Meek and fiancée Patty Ladd, Megan Meek and one great grandchild, Mason Thorp; two step grandchildren: Ryan and his wife Alexandra Dubia, Bobbi and her husband Alexzander Innes, and 5 step great grandchildren: Riley Dubia, Rainey Dubia, Brooklynn Innes, Brynlee Innes, and Bradley Innes (to be born soon).
Karen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gary; her parents Daniel and Bonnie Hughes; her sisters, Twilla Yandell and Phyllis Brown as well as a grandson, Devon Meek and step great grandson Braxton Innes.
