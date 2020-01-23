Word has been received of the death of Kamron James Hensley, 62 of Lawton.
Mr. Hensley passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Lawton.
There will be a special visitation for family and friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
At Kamron’s request no formal service will be held.
Kamron was born on January 18, 1958 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to James Hensley and Kay (Mitchell) Myers. The family moved to Lawton in 1968. Kamron graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1974. He married Tina Veal and to that union there were four children. He worked at Leo’s Truck Stop for several years before owning and operating Leo’s Country Cafe for the past 27 years.
He is survived by his mother, Kay Myers, of Comanche, OK, his father, James Hensley and wife, Gerdette, of Spokane, WA; his children, Jamie Hensley, of Temple, TX; Jason Payne, of Lawton, OK and Joshua Hensley and wife, Becca, of Altus, OK; five sisters and spouses, Cindy and Randy Johnson, of Lawton, OK, Kristin Keith, of Lawton, OK, Kathy and M.C. Reed, of Duncan, OK, Shelli Manuel, of Lawton, OK, and Jennifer and Jason Grubaugh, of Lacey, WA; his brother and sister in law, Guy and Heather Hensley, of San Bernardino, CA, several grandchildren; many nieces and nephews including his nephew, caregiver, and business partner, Mitchell Rhoades; and many special friends including Mike Rhoades.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Hensley; and his mentor and friend, Ken Rhoades.
