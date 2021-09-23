Kalob R. Porter, age 21, of Lawton passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, 2021 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Kalob was born on Dec. 6, 1999 in Lawton, to Michael Porter and Melissa Weldon James. He grew up and attended Brockland Elementary and Eisenhower Middle and High School. He played basketball for numerous basketball teams, football for Edison Elementary and Eisenhower Middle school he also played soccer. He was a very loving, passionate, caring, big hearted, spontaneous young man that no matter what had a very infectious smile on his face. He loved his family deeply and went beyond to not only say his love but show his love always. In his free time, he loved spending time with his family especially his big brother and little sister.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Erma Faye Willard.
Kalob is survived by his father, Michael Porter; mother, Melissa Weldon James; stepdad, “Cee” James; his brother, Michael Porter; sister, Zakia Weldon; “Nana”, Kathy Christian; grandma, Joy McKenzie; great-grandfather, “Papa” W.T. Willard; aunts: Misti Carter and Meosha Porter; uncle, “Bubba” Dustin Christian; cousins: Makayla Perry and Xavier Weldon along with numerous aunts, great-aunts, uncles, great-uncles, cousins, family and friends. He leaves behind his unborn son, Sway Dsean and his finance, Quache Matthews.
Pallbearers are Michael Porter, Zakia Weldon, Dustin Christian, “Cee” James, Makayla Perry and Xavier Weldon. Honorary Pallbearers are Marque Facen, Christopher “Popcorn” Thomas, Diego Gonzales and Rashad Johnson.
Funeral services for Kalob R. Porter will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
