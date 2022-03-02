Memorial service for Kaitlin M. “Katie Ketchum” Gonzalez will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chad Lassiter officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery, Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kaitlin M. “Katie Ketchum” Gonzalez was born Oct. 27, 1997 to John and Rachel (Aller) Ketchum at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. Katie passed away due to complications of a violent crime on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Katie attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from Lawton High School in 2016. Katie was married to Antonio Gonzalez on July 7, 2016 and began their family with Myah, Adrian, and Avayah. Katie was a stay-at-home mother and in her spare time began gaming and became an affiliate. Katie gave in death as she gave in life and was an organ/tissue donor.
Katie is survived by her husband and three children; mother/step-dad, Rachel and Sean Hamilton; maternal grandparents, Larry and Sally Aller, Earlene Hulley; sister/brother-in-law, Kristin and Chachie Ortiz; brother, Kyle Ketchum; step brothers: Dakota Hamilton, and Brandon Hamilton; uncles/aunts: Ryan and Kourtney Aller; Deynna Appler; Kim and Boone Copeland; ReRe Rodgers; mother-in-law/step dad-in-law, Michelle and Ronnie Satepauhoodle; sister-in-laws: Toneisha Gonzalez, Katelynn Gonzalez and Reality Gee; brother-in-laws: Handsome Sheppard, Giovante Gonzalez, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Katie was preceded in death by her father John “Korky” Ketchum, Aunt Renee “Rodgers” Karczewski, Grandfather John Ketchum, Step grandfather Robert Hulley.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Braden Rodgers, Nathan Aller, Noah Aller, Casey Copeland, and Jonathon Copeland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeshare of Oklahoma, LIfeshare Foundation, 4705 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132 or by going to www.lifeshareokfoundation.org.