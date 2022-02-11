Justina Yellowhair Toppah Quintero, 74, passed from this life to be present with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Justina was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and “Ah-Phee. She was born May 27, 1947, at the old homestead of Homer Saddleblanket and Connie Mae (Midwife) west of Fort Cobb. She was the sixth of nine children born to Beverly John Yellowhair Toppah and Lucille (Ataddlety) Toppah.
She was an enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe. Her paternal grandparents were Samuel L. Yellowhair (Audle-goot-’Ko) Toppah (Tdo-po-odle), Kiowa and Julia (Tain-Peah), Kiowa. Maternal grandparents were Joe Joco (Gaw-Key) Ataddlety, Kiowa and Kla-Koo-Cha, Kiowa/Apache enrolled Kiowa.
Justina went to elementary school in Anadarko, until the family moved to Hobart. She graduated from Haskell Institute in Kansas. After graduation she worked in California, got married there, then moved back to Oklahoma. She worked for the federal government IHS until retirement.
She was a devoted Christian. Justina enjoyed walking outdoors, taking drives in the countryside, being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandsons, and the rest of family. Justina also enjoyed reading, watching old western movies, and looking around at malls, flea markets, and especially looking at art.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Beverly John Yellowhair Toppah and Lucille (Ataddlety) Toppah; paternal grandparents: Samuel L. Yellowhair (Audle-goot-’Ko) Toppah (Tdo-po-odle), and Julia (Tain-Peah); maternal grandparents: Joe Joco (Gaw-Key) Ataddlety, and Kla-Koo-Cha.
She is survived by her children: Elizabeth Quintero; Stephen Quintero; and Francisco Elizalde Javier (Poncho) Quintero Jr.; grandchildren: Emily Kay McCreary; Magdalene Quintero; Sarah Hernandez; Isabelle Hernandez; and Roberto Tiger Hernandez Jr.; great-grandsons: Jensen Robert McCreary and Theodore James McCreary; sister, Modina (Toppah) Waters; brother, Jarmen Lee Toppah; and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
There will be a wake from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Caravan meets at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Botone Memorial United Methodist Church, Carnegie.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Carnegie.
Lunch will be served at Botone United Methodist Church.
Burial is under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.