Funeral service for Justin Tyler Greenroyd, 28, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Western Hills Church of Christ with Harley Davidson officiating.
Justin Tyler Greenroyd, 28, left too soon on Jan. 1, 2021.
Burial will be at Flower Mound Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from Noon until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and church.
Justin was born on Aug. 5, 1992 in Lawton, to Ronnie and Barbara Greenroyd. He graduated from MacArthur High School in 2010.
Justin Tyler was way beyond what you could even begin to describe. He was the embodiment of family. He was a son, a brother, a friend, and a lover. He would give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his wallet. He radiated love in the purest form imaginable and he loved harder than anyone you knew. He is as unforgettable as breathing but could take your breath away just by watching him live his life. You could see him cheesing from a mile away and he used it to steal your heart every chance he got. His favorite pastime was making you blush by throwing cheesy compliments at you and they absolutely worked, the man had game and there is not a soul on this planet that could deny that. He was the Asian persuasion, Big Brother to some, Future hubby to a few, Friend for life to many. Life was just better with him in it and that reach spread farther than any of use could imagine. He is truly one of a kind and no one can come close to imitating him. To say he impacted our lives is the understatement of our lifetime and we will be forever changed by his pure heart and good nature.
Justin’s true passion was automotive detailing/paint correction. Through Justified Details, he took perfection to the next level. “Making mirrors” was not just his logo, but his goal. He poured his entire heart and soul into his work and it showed. People drove from all over the country for his dedication and skill. Being the person he was, he shared his passion with others by teaching, mentoring, and supporting those who wanted to follow in his footsteps.
Justin’s second passion was his truck. It was an extension of himself and you could see his passion and attention to detail in it. If you saw him in his truck, you knew he was in there singing at the top of his lungs or screaming “I LOVE YOU” as you drove by.
He has touched many hearts in his short life here with us, and there are not enough words to express the appreciation to those that meant the most to him. Our lives will never be the same as this angel was taken from us too soon, but please know that he will always be watching over us all in heaven as he did here on earth.
As his family we would like to say “Thank You” to all that have touched his life, and ours as well. Though he may be gone from this earth, he will never be gone from our hearts. “KLOVEYOUBYE”
Justin is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Barbara Greenroyd; sister, Kaylee Greenroyd and fiancé Caleb Sturtz; grandmother, Kiyoko “Baba” Scheid; grandmother, Cheryl Hankins and Billy Young; Aunt Linda Bartley and Randall Ratliff; Uncle Johnnie and Theresa Scheid; Aunt Shelly Brown and David Ray; Uncle Ricky and Sandy Carl; Aunt Debbie and Charles Delapp; Uncle Dustin Hankins; cousins: Jared and Taylor Bartley; Ryan and Lauren Scheid; Megan and Wade Farmer; Caitlyn and Alex Easley; Tyler Carl; Sierra Harris; Charles Delapp Jr.; nephews: Nick Pawlowski and Noah Ailey; nieces: Gracelynn Ailey; Hazely Howell; godsons: Koa Clayborn; Kash Gesell; and Daniel Cruz Puente.
Dear Friends: Dylan Clayborn, Daniel Martin, Ryan Kelly, Daniel Puente, Terrance James, Kori & Kim Wyatt, Kylie Dickinson.
