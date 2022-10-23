Funeral Mass for Justa M. “Quique” Talavera-Agudo will be noon, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Justa M. “Quique” Talavera-Agudo died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at her residence in Lawton, at the age of 86. She was born Feb. 28, 1936 in Aguada, Puerto Rico, the youngest child of Candido Agudo-Gonzalez and Marcelina Marty Saldivia. She grew up and graduated high school in Puerto Rico. She married Ramon Talavera-Acevedo on Jan. 9, 1958 in Puerto Rico. He preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2020.
She moved to Lawton when Ramon was stationed at Fort Sill and began working at Wade’s Cafeteria before going to work at Fort Sill maintaining the Basic Officer’s Quarters. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was also a lifelong member of TOPS and the Latin American Community Club. She enjoyed cooking and singing.
Survivors include three sons: Marcos L. Talavera, Lawton; Alberto Talavera and fiancé Kim Reginald, Lawton, and Ramon Talavera, Jr., Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter, Judy Rothschild and husband Lefty Skiffington, Lawton; three grandchildren: Blake Victor Rothschild, Gary Arnold and Tandy Torres; and two great-grandchildren: Amelia Ray-Torres and Mark Alan Ray.
Her parents, her youngest son, Daniel Talavera, who died in February of 2022, and her brothers and sisters preceded her in death.