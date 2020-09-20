Funeral service for Harold Daft, 84, of Fletcher, Oklahoma, will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Fletcher First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Harold Daft was born September 22, 1935 in Morgantown, WV to Otto and Christine (Shreves) Daft. He was one of sixteen children. He attended Morgantown High School. Harold served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enlisted November 14, 1952 and after serving 3 years, he was honorably discharged on November 15, 1955. During his 3 years of service, Harold was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal W/1 Bronze Star, and the Good Conduct Medal. On the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, June 25, 2000, he was awarded the Korean War Service Medal. Harold married Dorothy Smith on December 3, 1955 in Lawton, Oklahoma. The two were married for 64 years and were blessed with four children. Harold worked on Ft. Sill as a civil servant and then later for Comanche County District 1. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Guthrie, OK class of 1962 and a member of the American Legion Post #306. He was also a Master Mason and obtained his 32 degree in February 1982. Harold was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Daft, of the home; 1 daughter, Sandra Wood, of Fletcher; 3 sons: Michael Daft, of Anadarko, Christopher Daft and his wife Nicole, of TX, and Dennis Daft, of OKC; 1 brother, Gary Daft and his wife Jane, of WV; 2 sisters: Mary Duplessis, of ME and Betty Kinsley, of WV; 9 grandchildren: Amanda Budd and her husband John, Dustin Daft, Cody Daft and his wife Jill, Brendon Daft and his wife Jodi, Landon Daft, Dayton Daft, Chelsy Flood and her husband Nathan, Drew Daft, and Gunner Daft; and 10 great grandchildren: Brayden Daft, Kalleigh Budd, Olivia Daft, Mason Budd, Charley Daft, Dalton Daft, Barrett Daft, Bailey Daft, Kasen Flood, and Kinsley Flood.
He was proceeded in death by his parents: Otto and Christine Daft; 7 brothers; and 5 sisters.