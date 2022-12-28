Junior Donohew was born May 25, 1931, to Everett (Fuzzy) and Grace (Plemmons) Donohew in Levelland, Texas. Junior passed, peacefully, on Dec. 26, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Marlow Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 2 pm.
The Donohew family moved from Levelland, Texas to Loveland, where they farmed until they moved to Lawton, when Junior was his in early teens. There he began his lifelong affair with the livestock auction business. During his high school years, Junior’s father, Fuzzy, was severely injured in a farming accident and could not work. Junior then quit school to help support the family. Later he returned to school and graduated from Lawton Senior High School in the early 50s.
Junior worked at multiple livestock auctions every week of the year, many of which no longer exist, and most communities never knew existed. He was proud of the fact that he helped construct the Apache Livestock Auction in 1956 and continued to work there until he retired in 2012.
Junior was one of the last of an old breed, his word and handshake were better than any legal contract. He believed in hard work, honesty, and good times. He possessed a remarkable memory, a great sense of humor, and loved practical jokes. He had a contagious laugh and smile.
Recently, a friend of Junior’s saw him in a restaurant and stated that he hoped to be remembered as Junior will be — a genuinely honest and good man!
Junior is survived by one sister, Joyce Blasengame of Lawton; a very special niece and caretaker, Kelly Blasengame of Lawton; multiple nieces, nephews, stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with multitudes of friends, cowmen, and longtime acquaintances.
When Junior arrives at his final destination and there is a cow sale, they will have a TOP HAND that knows how to handle cattle as he handled the millions in his lifetime here with us.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dementia Society in Junior Donohew’s name. www.dementiasociety.org.
The family would also like to acknowledge Alaina, Kenya, and Alex from Complete OK Home Health and Hospice for their professionalism and quality personal services.