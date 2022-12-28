Junior Donohew was born May 25, 1931, to Everett (Fuzzy) and Grace (Plemmons) Donohew in Levelland, Texas. Junior passed, peacefully, on Dec. 26, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Marlow Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 2 pm.

The Donohew family moved from Levelland, Texas to Loveland, where they farmed until they moved to Lawton, when Junior was his in early teens. There he began his lifelong affair with the livestock auction business. During his high school years, Junior’s father, Fuzzy, was severely injured in a farming accident and could not work. Junior then quit school to help support the family. Later he returned to school and graduated from Lawton Senior High School in the early 50s.