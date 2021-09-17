Funeral service for June Jenkins will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor of First Baptist West, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
June Jenkins died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 90. She was born July 2, 1931 in Moorewood, to Aden T. and Lucille (Ryan) Page. She grew up in Hammon, where in the first grade she rode her horse to a one-room schoolhouse. After graduating from Hammon High School, June went on to earn an associate degree. She later she owned and operated Autry Cleaners for 50 years and was a professional seamstress. She was greatly loved by all her customers.
She was an excellent cook, and everyone looked forward to her peanut brittle, fudge and divinity. Sugar cookies were a favorite Christmas tradition, grandchildren lovingly referred to them as “Nanny Cookies”. Not only did she enjoy sewing and baking, she also enjoyed bowling and playing cards with “Friend Fran”. Most notably she lived a great 90 years and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Monte Wade Jenkins and Dennis Olan Jenkins; her best friend, Fran Grubbs; sisters: Virginia Page Long and Bessie Page Whitson, and brother, Marvin Page.
Survivors include her children: Treva Jenkins May and husband Keith of Lawton; and Mark Lane Jenkins and wife Sylvia of Marlow; grandchildren: Dana Langham and husband Brent of Bedford, Texas; Greg Salazar and wife Vivianna of Alameda, California; Andrew Jenkins and wife Mandy of Lawton; Matthew Jenkins of Marlow; Jed May and wife Nicole of Oklahoma City; Lacey Hicks and husband Steven of Lawton; Amy Lee May of Fletcher; Angie Boles and husband Mitch of Richmond, Texas, and Michael Floyd of Lawton; as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
