Funeral services for long time Cache resident, June “Louise” Beeson, age 93, will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel, interment will follow at Cache Cemetery.
The family will have a visitation on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Louise was born on July 21, 1926 to Ollie and Dora Kindred in Bridge Creek, Oklahoma. She departed this life, peacefully, in her home on March 13, 2020. Louise attended Indiahoma High School where she received her high school diploma in 1943. Later that year, she married Ennis “Bud” Beeson in Cache, Oklahoma on July 22, 1943. She ofter said, “I turned 17 one day and was married the next day”. This union produced five children; Melvin, Jimmy, Elwanda, Kerry Sue and Bruce. The couple celebrated sixty-one anniversaries together, until Bud’s death in 2004. Louise had many adventures driving a school bus for Cache Public Schools for fifteen years. Her little bus riders loved Mrs. Beeson and they knew acting up meant walking the rest of the way home. She had a love for those who rode with her and even after so many years, she could remember every kid’s name. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and meeting with her friends at the Cache Senior Center. Louise had a great sense of humor, always armed with a joke, a funny prop or a good Halloween costume to entertain her many friends. Along with a sharp memory, she maintained her wit and laughter all the way through her last days.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ennis “Bud” Beeson; her daughter, Elwanda Dorton; her parents, Ollie and Dora Kindred and her siblings, Onita, Dorothy, Jack, Pauline (Kink), Joe, Faye, Bronelle and Floyd, Louise is survived by her four children, Melvin Beeson and wife Jaketta, Jimmy Beeson, Kerry Sue Beeson and Bruce Beeson, all of Cache; one son-in-law, Johnny Dorton of Randlett, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; close friend of over eighty years, Kathy Bone and honorary son, Mark Barefoot along with numerous other relatives and close friend.